WWE personality sends a two-word message after Randy Orton is seen with Kayla Braxton

Randy Orton was recently pictured with Kayla Braxton. This Friday, The Viper will compete against Tama Tonga in the King of the Ring Tournament semifinals. WWE personality Megan Morant has reacted to the set of pictures.

Last week, Orton defeated Carmelo Hayes in the quarterfinals of the SmackDown side of the bracket. After his win, The Viper confronted The Bloodline and warned Tonga ahead of their clash.

Ahead of Orton's match on SmackDown, Braxton shared photos from their visit to the Red Sea in Jeddah for an exclusive interview. Braxton's Instagram post caught Megan Morant's attention, who reacted with a two-word message.

"So awesome," wrote Morant.

Randy Orton explained the importance of his family's legacy

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Randy Orton opened up about the importance of his family legacy. Bob Orton Jr.'s father is a professional wrestling legend and a WWE Hall of Famer.

The Viper discussed the sacrifices made by his father, which eventually helped him get signed to WWE.

"He [Bob Orton Jr.] got me in, and it's because of his hard work and all those sacrifices and all that time away from home that I'm here. So, if anything, thank you, Dad, for everything that you did throughout the years. You got me right in that door, man. I know a lot of guys that have that hustle, that have had to find their own way into the business. I don't know that I have that [hustle], just being honest, so I don't know that I would have found my way into the ring without you, so I'm very lucky to have you, Grandpa, Uncle Barry. Yeah, yeah, yeah, thank you."

A victory on SmackDown for Randy Orton would set up a massive clash between him and Gunther in the final of the King of the Ring tournament.