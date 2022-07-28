"You can’t go back to being the Attitude Era" -- WWE personality discusses major changes in company after Vince McMahon's retirement

WWE RAW commentator Byron Saxton recently discussed major changes in the company amidst recent events. Vince McMahon announced his retirement last week, and WWE's management underwent a massive change in the following hours.

Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were named co-CEOs. The biggest news was Triple H taking over as the Head of Creative. WWE fans are excited to see changes in the company, especially after rumors about RAW possibly reverting to a TV-14 rating started doing the rounds.

Saxton discussed the idea of WWE television potentially replicating Attitude Era storylines. He feels it is impossible to return to the older days but insists that the product will have to evolve and keep up with the present:

“You got to evolve, man. That’s the name of the game. You can’t go back to being the Attitude Era, but you evolve into whatever we’re going to be in 2022.”

He acknowledged that there had been significant changes in management. He feels optimistic about the process and believes it will help entertain fans:

“Our business always evolves every single day. Obviously, there’s a big change at the top, but we evolve as a business. That’s what keeps our product so entertaining and so intriguing for our audience.” (h/t ewrestlingnews)

Interestingly, the latest episode of RAW marked the beginning of Triple H's era as the Head of Creative. This week's show also drew the highest viewership of the month. Fans praised the red brand's final show before SummerSlam and claimed it delivered beyond expectations.

The Undertaker reacts to a big change in WWE

The Undertaker also weighed in on RAW possibly reverting to TV-14 programming. He feels it would be a positive direction for the company and trusts that the current superstars can efficiently use the freedom to their advantage.

The Deadman also mentioned that the creative team could attempt to "touch the Attitude Era". He admitted that sometimes the older storylines crossed lines, but asserted that it accounted for good TV.

