"Jerk ALL the time" - WWE personality takes a jab at Bayley

Last month's SummerSlam premium live event was memorable for many reasons, with one being Bayley's return to our screens after over a year on the shelf. WWE backstage interviewer Kayla Braxton has some choice words for the veteran Superstar.

The Role Model made her return alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. The new faction has stirred up the women's division on RAW and has been a feature on WWE TV for the past month. On last night's RAW, she wrestled in her first match back, pinning Aliyah.

WWE tweeted about the former RAW Women's Champion making her in-ring return last night. WWE's Twitter account tweeted that the return has been "a long time coming," even though the 33-year-old can be a "bit of a jerk at times." Kayla Braxton would reply to this tweet by claiming that it’s not some of the time, but all of the time:

“At times?” Pssshhh more like @itsBayleyWWE is a jerk ALL the time." Kayla tweeted

Bayley does seem rude to the announcers and interviewers in character, famously going after veteran commentator Michael Cole on multiple occasions. This was also seen on last week's SmackDown when she pestered Cole from her ringside seat.

Bayley paid homage to her former partner Sasha Banks on last night's RAW.

During her match against Aliyah on RAW, the former Women's Champion performed a double-knee stomp from the turnbuckle on her opponent. This was the same move she received during her clash against The Boss at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in 2015. The iconic match saw The Hugger walk out as the NXT Women's Champion..

The RAW superstar posted a video on Twitter of her performing the move last night and her taking the move in 2015. It also marks the 7 year anniversary of The Role Model winning her first NXT Women's Championship.

Sasha has been away from WWE ever since she and fellow Women's Tag Team Champion Naomi walked out of the company in May. Since then, WWE has seen its management change, and Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis have been replaced by Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. The duo might be back on our screens soon.

The maneuver may just be a tongue-in-cheek reference to a memorable bout with her real-life friend. However, some fans are seeing it as a tease of Sasha Banks returning to WWE.

Edited by Ken Cameron