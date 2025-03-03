WWE personality takes massive shot at Dominik Mysterio during WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Even though Dominik Mysterio didn't compete at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, he was mentioned during the show. This happened when a WWE personality took a massive shot at him.

Pat McAfee was in top form on commentary at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. One of the most anticipated matches of the night was the Unsanctioned Match between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Both men have been down this road so many times yet this match felt a bit different. It was a brutal affair, with both men trying to end the other's career.

As expected in this type of match, the fight continued into the crowd. During this time, Sami Zayn hit Kevin Owens on the head with a trash can. However, McAfee hilariously commented that Sami hit Owens with 'Dominik,' hinting that the latter was the equivalent of a trash can.

"HE JUST HIT KEVIN OWENS IN THE HEAD WITH DOMINIK MYSTERIO."

Watch the clip here:

Expand Tweet

Dominik Mysterio laughed at Cody Rhodes after he was attacked by Travis Scott at Elimination Chamber 2025

One of the most anticipated moments of Elimination Chamber was Cody Rhodes' answer to The Rock's offer. The Final Boss asked The American Nightmare for his soul but the latter declined his offer. As a result, Cody was subjected to the most brutal beat down by The Rock, John Cena, and Travis Scott. The rapper even took a cheap shot at Cody who was down and out.

Following this segment, Dominik took to his Instagram story to post a screenshot of Travis Scott slapping Cody, with laughing emojis, indicating that he enjoyed the assault on The American Nightmare.

Screenshot of Dominik Mysterio's Instagram Story (Credit: Dominik's Instagram account)

It will be interesting to see how Cody Rhodes responds after he was brutally attacked at Elimination Chamber.

