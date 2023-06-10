WWE personality takes a shot at Prince Harry during WWE SmackDown

A WWE personality took a shot at Prince Harry tonight on WWE SmackDown.

Tonight on the blue brand, Jey Uso faced off against Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Early on in the match Wade Barrett praised Jey Uso and criticized Jimmy Uso for betraying The Bloodline.

Barrett even called Jimmy Uso a spare just like Prince Harry in the UK. This is a bit of a surprise considering that Barrett is British. But given that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties, it is expected since British people felt a bit betrayed by that decision.

GenerationalW @GenerationalWWE #SmackDown "Jimmy is just a spare. He's like Prince Harry in the UK." Wade Barrett will never not be entertaining on commentary "Jimmy is just a spare. He's like Prince Harry in the UK." Wade Barrett will never not be entertaining on commentary😆😆 #SmackDown

The overall match was pretty good and had a dramatic finish. Pretty Deadly interfered in the match. However, Jimmy Uso came to the aid of his brother. Solo then stepped in to attack Jimmy and Jimmy tried to superkick him but caught Jey. This allowed Austin Theory to successfully retain the title.

Following the match, there was some tension between The Usos which will make next week's SmackDown more interesting. It will also be interesting to see if there's any backlash for Barrett's comments.

What do you make of Wade Barrett's comments during WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section.

