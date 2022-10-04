WWE personality shares their opinion on Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns

WWE commentator Corey Graves recently shared his thoughts on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' next title defense against Logan Paul. He said that he would have hated the idea of this match 10 years back.

After appearing on Logan's podcast, Impaulsive, Reigns was challenged by the social media celebrity to a match for the world titles. The match was made official for Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 5. The announcement was made in a press conference hosted by WWE on September 17.

Speaking on his After The Bell podcast, Graves discussed why he feels that the Crown Jewel main event works, and how he would have felt about it back in his wrestling days.

“If you would have asked me that very same question 10 years ago, 11 years ago, when I first started in the company as a developmental wrestler in FCW, I would have said, ‘This is garbage. I hate it. I can’t stand it. This guy hasn’t paid his dues. This guy doesn’t belong. Now sitting where I sit, having experienced this machine in this capacity for as long as I have and sat ringside for countless hours of matches and moments and memories, now I have a completely different point of view and I love it because of the business aspect of it." [h/t SE Scoops]

With Roman Reigns not appearing on WWE Extreme Rules, how is the card for the event shaping up?

WWE's upcoming premium live event Extreme Rules is shaping up to be an exciting card, despite the absence of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. This excitement comes from the fact that all matches announced for the show are latched with a stipulation.

The personal feud between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle will come to a head at the show in a Fight Pit match with a special referee: former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier.

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor will settle his long-standing rivalry with the group's founder Edge in an I Quit match.

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair will defend the belt against Damage CTRL's Bayley in a Ladder match. The other title match on the show will be for the SmackDown Women's Championship, where champ Liv Morgan will go up against Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match.

Karrion Kross will wrestle in his first bout since returning, where he will fight Drew McIntyre in a Strap match. Meanwhile, The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland) will take on Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match.

𝘽𝙞𝙜 𝙏𝙞𝙢𝙚 𝘾𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙚 🧡 @TheMan_SZN Extreme Rules is now 1 week away.



what's your level excitement for the show? Extreme Rules is now 1 week away.what's your level excitement for the show? https://t.co/ioaAlG17LZ

With a week of programming left before the show, it is expected that a few more matches will be added to the card.

