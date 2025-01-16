WWE personality thanks everyone besides Corey Graves after recent controversy 

WWE NXT commentator Vic Joseph thanked all the voices of the black and silver brand except Corey Graves. After airing his grievances on social media, the latter was pulled from this week's show.

After RAW moved to Netflix, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee became the two commentators for the show, while Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore were assigned to SmackDown. Corey Graves moved back to NXT and joined Booker T and Vic Joseph. However, he has only commentated on one show so far. He was not on NXT this week after he tweeted his unhappiness with being moved back to the developmental brand.

A wrestling fan recently took to X to share that she wouldn't be watching WWE NXT if it wasn't for Vic Joseph's stellar performance on commentary.

Trending

"I gotta say if it wasn't for @VicJosephWWE doing such a stellar performance on commentary I wouldn't tune. You are the voice of NXT," they wrote.

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

The 39-year-old responded by thanking the fan for the compliment and mentioned the other voices of NXT including Booker T, Mike Rome, Blake Howard, and Sarah Schreiber. However, he left out Corey Graves.

"Thank you for the compliment but you can’t forget @BookerT5x @AustinMRomero @blakehowardwwe @sarahschreib - it’s not just my voice - WE are the voices of #WWENXT," wrote Vic Joseph.

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Backstage update on the Corey Graves situation

Many people are unsure whether this whole thing is a work or a shoot. There's a chance it might not be a work.

According to WrestleVotes, during a recent edition of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, it was noted that Corey Graves' reaction on social media was seemingly legit, and WWE wasn't trying to let him go.

"Everything I've been told is that it's legit and it just seems to be frustration based on Graves part, WWE is aware of what he brings to the table. I don't think they're looking to get rid of him. I don't think they're looking to insult him in any way. It just is that this is what happens when you shuffle up things."

Expand Tweet

It'll be interesting to see whether Graves returns to the NXT commentary booth or does something else in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback