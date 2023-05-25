WWE personality trolls fans with QR Code amid Bray Wyatt return speculation

Bray Wyatt's return to WWE was one of the most memorable wrestling moments of 2022. However, despite the tremendous fanfare that surrounded his comeback, fans were not too pleased with his booking, and he eventually disappeared from the company's programming. Amid speculation of a possible return from this hiatus, Adam Pearce trolled fans on social media.

The Eater of the Worlds was surprisingly released from WWE in 2021 as part of the COVID-19-induced budget cuts. He made his comeback after the conclusion of the Extreme Rules 2022 Premium Live Event in grand fashion. It was very well received by the fans as there was renewed excitement about what lay ahead for the former Fiend.

In the months that followed, the WWE universe barely got to watch Bray Wyatt in action. Until he was written out of action, he had wrestled just one match which came against LA Knight at Royal Rumble 2023. He started a feud against Bobby Lashley, which was set to culminate at WrestleMania 39, but Bray Wyatt reportedly sustained an injury, resulting in a change of plans.

QR codes were a big part of his return in 2022, and Adam Peare used that history to troll fans on Twitter.

Adam Pearce @ScrapDaddyAP For those who had issues last night. For those who had issues last night. https://t.co/ppXF5bdu7x

The QR code redirects to a music video that seemingly has nothing to do with wrestling.

Dutch Mantell believes WWE lost interest in Bray Wyatt

The former leader of the Wyatt Family has been one of the biggest stars in wrestling since his main roster debut as a cult leader and supernatural character.

His second stint with the company has failed to boost his stock. Speaking on the topic on Twitter, former manager Dutch Mantell stated that he felt something is missing from the world champion's return.

"I’ve been saying for months now on @SKWrestling_ that Bray Wyatt wasn’t turning the needle. There was something missing…like I don’t know…INTEREST? Bray wasn’t getting over and @WWE lost faith in him. What was wrong??" Dutch Mantell tweeted.

Check out the tweet below:

While there is nothing concrete, Adam Pearce's tease could be the beginning of Bray Wyatt's return. After a fairly long hiatus, fans could be willing to give his gimmick another chance to recapture the magic that got him over in the first place.

Do you think Triple H will find a way to revive Wyatt's career and make him a top star again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

