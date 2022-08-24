"Felt that he was a mid-card performer at best" - WWE personality on when Vince McMahon realized Triple H was going to be a top guy in the company

Bruce Prichard has explained how Triple H became a top star in WWE by catching Vince McMahon's attention.

Speaking on the Something to Wrestle podcast, Prichard briefly discussed Triple H's steady rise in WWE. According to him, McMahon initially took note of The Game after he won the title in the company.

McMahon believed that his son-in-law was going to be a mid-card performer at best, up until the late 90s when he finally stepped up.

"The first time that Triple H won the title was probably the first time that Vince really saw him step up and felt that he is going to be a top guy and as I've said before Vince didn't always think that Hunter was going to be a top guy, felt that he was a mid-card performer at best. But there was that period in the late 90s and in Vince's eyes, he did step up," said Bruce Prichard. [From 15:30-15:54]

McMahon and Triple H have worked together on WWE programming in the past and developed quite a relationship with each other courtesy of their backstage work.

WWE @WWE WWE has announced that effective immediately, Paul " @TripleH " Levesque will resume his executive position as EVP, Talent Relations. wwe.com/article/triple… WWE has announced that effective immediately, Paul "@TripleH" Levesque will resume his executive position as EVP, Talent Relations. wwe.com/article/triple…

After Vince recently announced his shocking retirement, The Game took over as the Head of Creative for the company.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently gave his take on Triple H taking over WWE's creative team

Since Triple H took over WWE's creative team, he has brought back several superstars who were previously let go by the company during Vince McMahon's tenure as Chairman/CEO.

Speaking on the To Be The Man podcast, The Nature Boy claimed that his former Evolution stablemate has a different perspective on things and doesn't rely on part-time performers.

Flair said:

“He looks at the big picture totally different than other people do, than other people have. I don’t think he’s crazy about the part-time performers. That would be my take on it. As he knows... he worked every day until the day he got more involved in the office. Especially in a title role, the title picture, this is just me taking a guess, I think he’s going to work towards having people who are champions working more dates."

During Vince's tenure as the Chairman, veteran superstars such as Goldberg competed in a WWE ring every now and then. The former WCW icon even defeated 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and faced Roman Reigns earlier this year.

