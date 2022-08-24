"He looks at the big picture totally different" - WWE Hall of Famer doesn't think Triple H will rely on part-timers

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair doesn't think Triple H will be overly reliant on part-time wrestlers in WWE.

The Game assumed the role of Head of Creative several weeks ago, and fans have noticed some massive changes with the product since he took over. We recently saw the return of stars such as Dakota Kai, Johnny Gargano, and Karrion Kross and the main roster debut of former RAW Women's Champion Iyo Sky (f.k.a. Io Shirai).

Speaking on the To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair stated that he believes Triple H wants to focus more on full-time performers, and he wants champions who will make more appearances.

“He [Triple H] looks at the big picture totally different than other people do, than other people have. I don’t think he’s crazy about the part-time performers. That would be my take on it. As he knows... he worked every day until the day he got more involved in the office. Especially in a title role, the title picture, this is just me taking a guess, I think he’s going to work towards having people who are champions working more dates," said Flair. [H/T SEScoops]

WWE @WWE



Welcome b̶a̶c̶k̶ ... home, "And I know change is scary, but sometimes it needs to happen. If there's one message I wanna leave for you guys ... you will never fail if you bet on yourself." - @JohnnyGargano #WWENXT 12/7/21Welcome b̶a̶c̶k̶ ... home, #JohnnyWrestling "And I know change is scary, but sometimes it needs to happen. If there's one message I wanna leave for you guys ... you will never fail if you bet on yourself." - @JohnnyGargano, #WWENXT 12/7/21Welcome b̶a̶c̶k̶ ... home, #JohnnyWrestling. ❤️ https://t.co/zV52PwKrxY

Triple H has reportedly increased match times on RAW and SmackDown

This week's episode of the red brand was widely praised by fans and critics. We got to see an enthralling main event between Edge and Damian Priest and an enticing tag team match between Alexa Bliss & Asuka and Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai. Johnny Gargano also returned to the promotion after a brief hiatus.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, both the RAW and SmackDown brands have seen an increase in match times per hour. There have reportedly been as many as 10-15 additional minutes of in-ring action per hour of programming.

The ratings have also been on the rise, as this week's RAW surpassed the two million mark in viewership numbers.

It'll be interesting to see whether the trend continues as we head to WWE's latest premium live event, Clash at the Castle, on September 3.

What changes would you like to see in WWE under Triple H? Sound off in the comments below!

Did you know Paul Heyman got into a real-life backstage fight? More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha