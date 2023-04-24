WWE personality weighs in on backstage morale after Endeavor deal

WWE personality Booker T weighed in on the backstage morale after the Endeavor deal.

One of the biggest news stories of this year was WWE's sale to Endeavor. The news came as a sudden shock to many fans who never thought that Vince McMahon would sell the company.

Since the sale, a lot of the talent and fans have been wondering what would happen to the final product. Triple H did his best to address those concerns on RAW, but there have been questions regarding backstage morale amidst the sale.

Booker T spoke to PWMania where he addressed backstage morale after news of the sale broke. He stated that he hasn't seen any changes in the backstage morale of the talent.

“Not from my perspective, I haven’t seen any changes at all, as far as talent goes, but I work in NXT, most of the time, dealing with the younger guys that I don’t think are too in tune to what’s going on from the business aspect of it.” [H/T PWMania]

Booker T was surprised that WWE's sale happened so quickly

Ever since Vince McMahon returned to the company, there have been rumors of an impending sale. However, those rumors died down in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania as everyone's focus was on the show.

As soon as WrestleMania was over, WWE broke the news which shocked a lot of fans including Booker T. During the same interview, Booker revealed that he was surprised the sale took place as quickly as it did.

"I didn’t see the sale happening as quick as it did. I thought it was something that that was, perhaps, you know, could happen or would happen. But I thought, that’s a monster for it to happen as quickly as it did, I was surprised by that. But I think it’s a good thing. I don’t think it’s a bad thing at all. I think with Endeavor, it’s only gonna get bigger."

He continued:

"As far as the lights camera, the action, that that’s what WWE is really, really all about, that we got a piece of that just a little bit of what you know, perhaps is on the horizon at WrestleMania day one and day two, everybody’s entrance was so elaborate and so different. It felt like a real, real, real show, you know what I mean? And it always felt like that, but it felt bigger, it felt had a little bit of kick to it. So I think it’s gonna be overall good for all the guys.” [H/T PWMania]

While Endeavor's acquisition of WWE could be a good thing, we hope that there aren't too many drastic changes in the future that could impact backstage morale.

What did you make of the Endeavor deal? Sound off in the comments section.

