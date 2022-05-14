WWE personnel jokingly teases joining Edge's faction Judgment Day

WWE personnel Sarah Schreiber has taken to social media to jokingly tease the possibility of forming an alliance with Edge and his faction, Judgment Day.

The group recently recruited Rhea Ripley and might soon get a fourth member. At WrestleMania Backlash, the former RAW Women's Champion assisted The Rated R Superstar during his match against AJ Styles. Damian Priest, who joined Judgment Day at the Show of Shows, was also instrumental in helping Edge overcome The Phenomenal One by distracting the latter.

Taking to Twitter, Schreiber posted a photo of herself with a very interesting caption.

"New member of #JudgementDay ?!" wrote Schreiber.

In the photo, she is wearing an outfit in purple, which has often been the color of choice in terms of lighting and theme for the faction. This may be the basis for her lighthearted post.

Rhea Ripley recently gave her honest opinion on working alongside Edge

The former RAW Women's Champion is quite excited to be working alongside the Hall of Famer and is hoping to learn from him in the coming months.

During a recent interview with WKDQ-FM, Ripley recalled the contributions the former world champion has made to the company over the years. She also hopes to learn a lot from the WWE legend.

"Edge is such an amazing talent and he's been through so many different matches and he's done so much stuff in this company. I think I'm gonna learn a lot from in the next few months, if not years. So, I'm very excited to be working with him and I do think he could definitely help me climb up the ladder really really quickly," Ripley said.

