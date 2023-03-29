Over the past year, Vince McMahon's status with WWE has been the talk of the town as he left the company, only to return a few months later to join the Board. Recently, the CEO of WWE, Nick Khan, made an interesting revelation regarding Mr. McMahon's role in the creative department.

Over the past few decades, Vince McMahon has successfully run the Stamford-based company through its highs and lows. The boss often created megastars in the promotion during his time as the creative head. However, Mr. McMahon has made some questionable booking choices in the past, which were not well received by the fans.

Recently, fans have been wondering if McMahon is back in the creative department after rumors began to spread. Speaking on The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast, WWE CEO Nick Khan dismissed these rumors and revealed how McMahon's return has been to the company. Check it out:

"Not that involved. Triple H, Paul Levesque, is the Head Of Creative. He was named the Head Of Creative in August,” Khan said. “Vince has respected that. He’s embraced that. It’s also his son-in-law, as I’m sure you know, so they have their own dynamic. And from my point-of-view, things have been terrific for the past couple of months since Vince returned." [H/T - WrestleZone]

As previously reported, McMahon has very little input in the current storylines, and it's possible that those inputs are only for high-profile WWE Superstars such as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

WWE veteran on if Vince McMahon should show up at WrestleMania 39

Last year, fans heavily criticized WrestleMania 38. Several stories lacked build-up before the event and the predictability of the card extremely disappointed fans around the world.

Soon after WrestleMania 38, Vince McMahon's old regime was replaced by a new regime led by Triple H. Speaking on WrestleBinge, Vince Russo expressed that he doesn't want to see the 77-year-old back on WWE television in any capacity. Check it out:

"God, no [when asked if Vince McMahon should appear or cut a promo at WrestleMania 39] but that’s not saying he won’t. That’s not saying he won’t, right in LA, that is not saying he won’t," Vince Russo said. (52:26 - 52:42)

It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for the biggest event of the year under the new regime.

