WWE veteran comments on the possibility of Vince McMahon showing up at WrestleMania 39 (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon rejoined WWE in early 2023 and speculation about his exact role in the company has been running wild ever since.

There have been unconfirmed rumors of him being a part of creative in recent weeks. He has not made a television appearance in a long time and Vince Russo wants him to stay off the screen at WrestleMania 39.

The 77-year-old initially retired from WWE from all his positions midway through 2022. He did so amid investigations into his sexual misconduct and misallocation of company funds.

Having returned to the company as the executive chairman, there is constant speculation about a possible Vince McMahon appearance on-screen. Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes the former ECW World Champion should not appear at the Showcase of the Immortals:

"God, no [when asked if Vince McMahon should appear or cut a promo at WrestleMania 39] but that’s not saying he won’t. That’s not saying he won’t, right in LA, that is not saying he won’t," Vince Russo said. (52:26 - 52:42)

Vince Russo says Cody Rhodes has proven himself since returning to WWE

Cody Rhodes is undoubtedly the biggest babyface in the company right now. While some fans might think that tag belongs to Sami Zayn, WWE is certainly pushing the former AEW EVP as the biggest babyface.

During the same show, Vince Russo praised the American Nightmare for proving himself since his historic return at WrestleMania 38:

"Yes, bro, he has proven that he can carry the ball. There's no doubt in my mind. He has taken this opportunity which he created by jumping from AEW. He manipulated both sides, it's a beautiful thing. He got paid a lot of money. He has definitely shown that he can carry the ball and be a main eventer. Absolutely, without a shadow of a doubt." [48:10 - 48:35]

The former WWE personality added that fans are unlikely to care about Rhodes' old gimmicks as he made a name for himself after leaving the company:

"I don't think the casuals [fans] do remember Stardust or paper-bag Cody because I think it helped that he went away and established a name for himself in AEW and then came back after that." [48:36 - 48:46]

Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship will headline WrestleMania 39.

