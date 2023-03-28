"Without a shadow of a doubt" - Veteran says 37-year-old star has proven himself after returning to WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was full of praise for Cody Rhodes, stating that the 37-year-old has proven he is a main-event-level star.

The American Nightmare returned to WWE last year at WrestleMania after leaving the company in 2016 due to issues with the creative team. Rhodes has been the number one babyface since returning to his old hunting ground and will headline WrestleMania 39 in five days.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stressed that Cody Rhodes had proven himself and belonged in the main event picture.

"Yes, bro, he has proven that he can carry the ball. There's no doubt in my mind. He has taken this opportunity which he created by jumping from AEW. He manipulated both sides, it's a beautiful thing. He got paid a lot of money. He has definitely shown that he can carry the ball and be a main eventer. Absolutely, without a shadow of a doubt." [48:10 - 48:35]

The former WWE personality added that fans are unlikely to care about Rhodes' old gimmicks as he made a name for himself after leaving the company.

"I don't think the casuals [fans] do remember Stardust or paper-bag Cody because I think it helped that he went away and established a name for himself in AEW and then came back after that." [48:36 - 48:46]

Cody Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes has been undefeated since returning to the Stamford-based promotion last April.

The American Nightmare faced off against an equally impressive opponent on this week's RAW as he took on Solo Sikoa in a singles match. The Bloodline member had also not been pinned or submitted since making his main roster debut until recently.

The Usos tried to make their presence felt during the match. However, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens came out to even the odds which resulted in Cody ending Sikoa's undefeated streak.

Cody Rhodes will compete in the biggest match of his career in less than a week as he takes on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Despite the Tribal Chief having the numbers advantage, many feel that Rhodes will be the one to come out on top.

