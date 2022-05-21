"Bloodline wasn't already insufferable enough" - WWE personnel takes a shot at Roman Reigns and The Usos after historic win on SmackDown

WWE personnel Kayla Braxton took a shot at The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and The Usos after this week's episode of SmackDown.

On the show, The Usos became the Undisputed Tag Team Champions by defeating RK-Bro. However, the win wasn't without controversy after Paul Heyman was seen distracting the referee, which allowed The Head of the Table to help his stablemates.

Taking to Twitter, Braxton made it clear that she isn't happy with The Usos' win and The Bloodline's actions:

“As if the Bloodline wasn’t already insufferable enough.”

Kayla Braxton @KaylaBraxtonWWE 🙄 As if the Bloodline wasn’t already insufferable enough As if the Bloodline wasn’t already insufferable enough 😒🙄

Roman Reigns sent out a message after The Usos won

After Jimmy and Jey Uso's win over Randy Orton and Riddle on SmackDown, Roman Reigns sent a message in support of his cousins.

The reigning WWE and Universal Champion's message was clear as he asked fans to acknowledge The Bloodline:

“Unstoppable. Undisputed. From Day One. Acknowledge Us.”

The Usos also broke their silence after their historic win on SmackDown:

Following his actions on SmackDown, a match between Reigns and Riddle could indeed be on the cards. According to reports from Dave Meltzer, The Tribal Chief will face Riddle at Money in the Bank and Orton at SummerSlam, respectively:

"Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that right now the talk is Reigns will defend the title against Matt Riddle on July 2nd at Money in the Bank, Randy Orton on July 30th at SummerSlam, and Drew McIntyre at the Clash at the Castle UK Stadium show on September 3rd." (H/T: WrestlingNews)

WWE has yet to confirm Roman Reigns' next title defense, but an announcement could soon be in the making.

