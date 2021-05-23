WWE planning to bring back the Million Dollar Belt - Reports

WWE has embarked on an interesting storyline involving NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes and WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase. Grimes has a bit of a bone to pick with DiBiase, as he has suffered at the hands of the Million Dollar Man over the past few weeks.

Ted DiBiase made an appearance on last week's episode of NXT where he confronted Cameron Grimes after costing him a match against Jake Atlas. DiBiase's return was both shocking and exciting for the WWE Universe.

As such, many fans have been wondering just what WWE has in store for both Cameron Grimes and the Hall of Famer.

Reports have now surfaced suggesting that WWE are planning a "new wealth vs. old wealth" feud between Grimes and DiBiase. Additionally, it looks like the company will be bringing back the illustrious Million Dollar Belt.

Andrew Zaharian from the Mat Men Podcast confirmed these reports.

"He’s gonna appear in the ring next week with Grimes…Million Dollar Belt is back…I can confirm the Million Dollar Belt is back baby! Sorry to the individual that told me but Million Dollar Belt is coming back. I don’t know for how long but they’re gonna have it on TV. People are very excited within WWE about the Million Dollar Belt." said Andrew Zaharian (H/T: Wrestling News.co)

While it is unlikely that DiBiase would get in the ring, perhaps he could get someone to represent him in order to carry the feud forward.

WWE announced that Cameron Grimes and Ted DiBiase will have a "Million Dollar Face-Off" this week

WWE has since confirmed that Ted DiBiase will be returning to the black and gold brand next week. The WWE Hall of Famer will step into the ring with Cameron Grimes for what is being called a "Million Dollar Face-Off."

It will be intriguing to see just how this interaction between the two will go. Grimes is a character that everyone loves to hate, so we can expect DiBiase to come out on top in this face-off.

What do you think will happen when these two wealthy juggernauts meet on next week's episode of NXT? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below.