WWE planning to host special live event in India in the future

As per CEO Nick Khan, WWE is planning to host a special live event in India following the Zee-Sony merger.

India remains one of WWE's biggest markets across the world. Some of the most passionate fans live in the country, and the promotion is well aware of this. For years, it has indicated that they are planning something for the Indian audience. Prior to the pandemic, the company was planning to launch NXT India, but those plans have been delayed.

In January 2021, WWE hosted Superstar Spectacle, the first event specifically catering to the Indian market. The show featured several Indian wrestlers competing against some of the top superstars in the company.

Now, during the Q4 2022 WWE financial earnings call, Nick Khan has revealed plans to host a big live event in India once the Zee-Sony merger is approved.

"We’re waiting for the Zee-Sony India merger to be approved by the regulatory authorities. The hope is in April... COVID stunted our growth opportunities in India and a number of places, but in India specifically, where I would say it was almost impossible to travel in and out of. We couldn’t do local events there. So as soon as we have a sense of when the regulatory approval happens on Zee and Sony India, look for a big live event in India."

He continued:

"The best way to grow viewership, and I think we’re seeing it proven out with our UK shows, with the upcoming Montreal show, and in other markets, is to have live events there. It’s a much easier sale for our partners with their partners. It’s a much easier sale for us with potential partners, when they’ve been to the show, and they see the power of it. It’s just a smoother path. So as soon as that transaction is approved, look for us to be there in short order and to start continuing to build that empire in India," Khan noted. [H/T Fightful]

WWE planned a live event in India for this year

Last year, it was reported that the company was planning a big live event that would take place in India in January 2023.

However, those plans were derailed before being made official. This is now the first official confirmation from Nick Khan that the company is planning a big live event in India.

We will have to wait and see whether more details about the venue and date are revealed in the coming months.

