WWE planning massive first time ever match at upcoming event

WWE is all geared up for the first-ever two-night SummerSlam Premium Live Event. However, ahead of The Biggest Party of the Summer, the wrestling promotion is planning a highly anticipated first-time-ever match for an upcoming show.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, CM Punk won a gauntlet match to earn a championship bout against Gunther. Earlier on the show, The Ring General came face-to-face with Penta backstage, hinting at a potential rivalry between the two stars in the future.

WWE SuperShow is set to make a return this week as several top talents will be in action inside the American Bank Center Arena in Corpus Christi, Texas, on July 19. The venue's official website is advertising Gunther vs. Penta for the World Heavyweight Championship as one of the marquee matches on the show. The two stars have never shared the ring in the Stamford-based company thus far.

Two more matches are being advertised for the non-televised event at the moment. The WWE Women's Championship will be on the line as Nia Jax will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the title in a Street Fight. Elsewhere on the card, Cody Rhodes will team up with Randy Orton to square off against Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo.

Gunther set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam

Gunther won back the World Heavyweight Championship from Jey Uso on the June 9 edition of Monday Night RAW. The Imperium leader successfully defended his title last week at Saturday Night's Main Event against Goldberg in the latter's retirement match.

The Ring General's next televised title defense is slated for the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. Former world champion CM Punk outlasted Bron Breakker last night on RAW to earn an opportunity to challenge for the title at the upcoming PLE. It will also be the first televised bout between the two stars.

The Second City Saint's last title match ended in disappointment when he challenged John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship last month at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event. It remains to be seen how he fares against Gunther at SummerSlam.

