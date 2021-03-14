WWE planning to pre-tape Hall of Fame ceremony - Reports

WWE will be conducting a Hall of Fame ceremony this year after being unable to do so in 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the company to postpone its 2020 Hall of Fame induction ceremony, and now the class of 2020 and 2021 will be inducted together next month.

According to a Fightful Select report, sources have indicated that WWE has decided to pre-tape the Hall of Fame ceremony due to the number of inductees this year.

WWE made the call following Molly Holly's Hall of Fame announcement, and it is also believed that WWE Superstars' attendance will not be mandatory as in previous years.

Who are some of the legends entering the Hall Of Fame this year?

Molly Holly is just the first of perhaps many 2021 Hall of Fame inductees. However, as mentioned earlier, WWE will be inducting both the 2020 and 2021 classes together. As such, Molly Holly joins some of WWE and wrestling's greatest legends in joining the Hall of Fame this year.

The former WWE Women's Champion joins the likes of Batista, JBL, The British Bulldog, and Jushin "Thunder" Liger as an inductee. The NWO and The Bella Twins are also being inducted as groups.

There are still plenty of slots to fill in the 2021 class and until they are, Molly Holly finds herself surrounded by a plethora of former world champions. Despite the announcement of their inductions being made back in 2019, these inductees have had to wait almost a year to attend their ceremony.

Who do you think should join Molly Holly as a member of the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame class?