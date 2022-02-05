WWE planning the return of Bayley and another women's division superstar before WrestleMania

WWE could see the return of several inactive superstars before Wrestlemania 38 in April. Bayley and Asuka, both of whom have been gone for months, are among those who could be back.

Vince's McMahon's promotion had Ronda Rousey's surprise return up its sleeve for the Royal Rumble. The women's Rumble match also witnessed former stars in Lita, Mickie James, and the Bella twins return to action. WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg also showed up on the latest episode of SmackDown to acknowledge Roman Reigns as his next victim.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the company has lined up a few more returns for the climactic Dallas event. He stated that the women's division is set for a few more comebacks.

“As far as Bayley and Asuka go, both are expected back over the next few months. Both are targeted to be ready for WrestleMania. Also likely back soon is Lacey Evans, who had been training for her return. Evans, 31, gave birth to her second child in October, which was three-and-a-half months ago, so returning this week would have been pushing it," stated Meltzer.

Bayley is returning to full fitness from an ACL injury suffered last July on Smackdown. Asuka was speculated to return at the Royal Rumble, but the 40-year-old could not make it to St. Louis as she was not physically ready.

Update on WWE and Universal Championship match plans for WrestleMania 38

According to reports, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will clash on the Grandest Stage of them All in a champion vs. champion match.

As far as the WWE Championship is concerned, Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio that McMahon is sticking to the original plan.

“Whatever the plan was for the WWE Championship match – I don’t know what it was – but they’re gonna get there, and that’s also still on. So the WrestleMania matches are the same, but the plans on how to get there obviously have changed,” Dave Meltzer added. (h/t WrestleTalk).

Which two superstars do you want to see face off in the main event of WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments below!

