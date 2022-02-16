Lita reveals that WWE currently doesn't have any plans for her after Elimination Chamber

WWE Hall of Famer Lita shared that the company doesn't have plans for her after Elimination Chamber at the moment.

The Extreme Diva has a RAW Women's Championship match against 'Big Time' Becky Lynch at the Premium Live Event. She competed in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match but could not win the bout.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Lita stated that she might not compete at WrestleMania 38, as she only returned for one more match against Becky Lynch. Things might change, though, before the Show of Shows comes around.

"Currently, I was just asked to do this match. I know everything can change in WWE at the drop of a hat. There is a lot of opportunity here, and just because there are no current plans doesn’t mean there won’t be. This is also allowing me to focus on the task at hand, which is to put on a killer match and not focus on anything else except Elimination Chamber," Lita said.

Lita discussed training for her WWE Elimination Chamber match

The Extreme Diva hasn't had a singles match in WWE for a decade. Her last one-on-one bout was against current IMPACT Wrestling star Heath Slater on RAW 1000 in 2012. She has competed in a few Royal Rumble matches, but it's very different from a singles match.

She opened up about her preparations for the Elimination Chamber match against Becky Lynch:

"I have been away from the ring [and traveling with WWE], so I haven’t been beating myself up. I’m sleeping in the same bed and holding a regular training schedule. They gave us quite a bit of heads up for the Rumble this year, so I’ve had time to prepare, and that has shifted into making my workouts more intense. Plus, combine that with a group I’ve linked up with in the Bay Area called Hood Slam—I have an open invitation to their ring and that’s helped so much. That’s really helped put any doubt to rest."

Lita was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014. She's regarded as one of the greatest female stars in the company's history.

Do you think the Hall of Famer can win her first RAW Women's Championship? Let us know in the comments below.

What is working with Mr. McMahon really like? We asked Austin Theory himself.

Edited by Angana Roy