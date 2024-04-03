WWE planting seeds for a 3-way storyline between The Rock and 2 superstars on RAW After 'Mania is possible, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes WWE could plant the seeds for a three-way storyline between The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes on RAW After 'Mania.

The Final Boss will team up with his cousin to square off against Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in a massive tag team match on Night One of The Show of Shows. Meanwhile, The Tribal Chief will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The American Nightmare on Night Two.

Speaking on Gigantic Pop, Morgan suggested that The Great One could cost Reigns the title match at WrestleMania, leading to a fallout between the two cousins on RAW the following day. The veteran added that this could lead to a three-way storyline involving the two stars and Cody Rhodes.

"Something has to break, either at 'Mania or the first night after 'Mania. The biggest RAW of the year is always the night after 'Mania, right? Something's got to give between him [Reigns] and The Rock here, in my opinion. Am I saying Rock costs Roman or helps Cody win or something like that? But maybe the next night something kicks off. I think they go; I think there's a three-way layered storyline between Cody, Roman, and The Rock still. I do," he said. [39:14 - 39:42]

Matt Morgan believes Cody Rhodes will win the title at WWE WrestleMania XL

Last year, Cody Rhodes challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 after winning the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match. However, The American Nightmare failed to end The Tribal Chief's historic title reign.

The 38-year-old will now have another shot to finish his story when he squares off against the leader of The Bloodline on Night Two of this year's Show of Shows. During the same podcast, Matt Morgan predicted that Rhodes would capture his first world championship in WWE on April 7th.

"[Do you think Cody should win the title?] Abso-flipping-lutely! Yes, yes, yes, yes! I will be irate if he doesn't. I'll be heartbroken if he doesn't," he said.

A few weeks ago, The Rock informed The American Nightmare that this would be the latter's last chance to capture Reigns' championship. It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes finishes his story this weekend.

Please credit Gigantic Pop and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Will Cody Rhodes win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion