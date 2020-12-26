WWE plants seeds for dream Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania 37

Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens on the final WWE SmackDown episode of 2020 to retain his Universal Championship. Following the show, Daniel Bryan made it clear on Talking Smack that he plans to win the title from his fellow SmackDown Superstar at WrestleMania.

The Universal Championship has been held by Roman Reigns since he defeated The Fiend and Braun Strowman at Payback in August. The winner of the upcoming men’s Royal Rumble will earn a shot at either the WWE Championship, currently held by Drew McIntyre, or Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship.

Bryan declared his entry in the 2021 Royal Rumble match on this week’s SmackDown. Speaking to Roman Reigns’ special counsel, Paul Heyman, on SmackDown post-show Talking Smack, Bryan had a message for The Tribal Chief.

“And Paul, I don’t lay claim to being better than many people at certain things, but I’ll tell you this: I’m a better fighter than Roman Reigns, and I’m sure as hell a better wrestler than Roman Reigns,” Bryan said. “And if I win the Royal Rumble and face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, and he’s still the Champion, I will beat him for that Championship.”

Bryan added that, regardless of whether they do battle at WrestleMania 37, he plans to beat Roman Reigns somewhere down the line.

Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 37?

Roman Reigns defeated Daniel Bryan in the Fastlane 2015 main event

As of the time of writing, it is not clear who Roman Reigns will take on at WrestleMania 37. Rumors about The Rock potentially facing his real-life cousin have gone quiet in recent months. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre has hinted in multiple promos that he has unfinished business with Roman Reigns following their Survivor Series match.

It looked as though a Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan match was going to take place in 2019. However, the storyline took a twist and it resulted in Bryan turning babyface to team up with the former Shield member. The two Superstars have not gone one-on-one at a WWE PPV since Reigns defeated Bryan at Fastlane 2015.