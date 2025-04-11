WWE points out subtle Roman Reigns betrayal tease from SmackDown

WWE pointed out a subtle Roman Reigns tease during last week's episode of SmackDown. The Tribal Chief is scheduled to compete in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 41 next weekend.

The promotion shared an interesting post ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. Last week on the blue brand, CM Punk revealed that the favor he was owed for agreeing to help Reigns and the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series 2024 was that Paul Heyman would be in his corner at WrestleMania 41.

Heyman explained to Reigns that he had promised Punk that he would do it, and The Head of the Table was seemingly too mad to care. The company pointed out that Reigns had no interest in The Wiseman's words today on social media, potentially teasing that he could be planning on betraying the Hall of Famer.

"Not sure @WWERomanReigns really cared what @HeymanHustle had to say... 😬."

Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins will be competing in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania. Seth Rollins almost hit Heyman with a Stomp this past Monday night on RAW but pulled back at the last second. The Visionary claimed that Heyman now owed him a favor for not attacking him.

Stevie Richards compares WWE star to Roman Reigns

Former WWE star Stevie Richards recently compared Charlotte Flair to Roman Reigns due to the reaction she received on SmackDown.

Charlotte Flair was loudly booed last week during her promo with WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. The two stars are set for a title match at WrestleMania 41 next weekend.

Speaking on The Stevie Richards show, the veteran claimed that Flair had the same amount of heat as Reigns when he won the Men's Royal Rumble match in 2015. Richards added that Flair could become popular with fans like Reigns if she were allowed to be herself.

"She has the amount of heat that Roman Reigns had at that Royal Rumble where him and Rock were standing in the ring, and they were shoving that dude down everybody's throat. There's gotta be a part of Charlotte inside her that can get over in the same way Roman Reigns did when you finally let him be himself." [From 04:12 to 04:33]

You can check out the video below:

Paul Heyman is in a difficult position heading into WrestleMania 41. It will be fascinating to see which star wins the Triple Threat match at The Show of Shows next weekend.

