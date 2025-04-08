3 Favors Seth Rollins could ask from Paul Heyman following WWE RAW

This week's episode of WWE RAW concluded with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman getting engaged in a heated segment. The Visionary confronted the Wiseman and advised him not to get involved in the Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41.

Moreover, Rollins hinted at attacking The Wiseman and eventually removing him from Showcase of Immortals. CM Punk arrived and attempted to save the Special Counsel but instead got a taste of curb stomping from Rollins. When The Visionary had the opportunity to strike Paul Heyman, Rollins chose to spare him, which surprised fans.

Additionally, the former World Champion asserted that for sparing Heyman, the Hall of Famer owes a favor to him. In this article, we will discuss three things Seth Rollins could ask from the Wiseman following WWE RAW this week.

#3. Seth Rollins might force Paul Heyman to back out from WWE WrestleMania 41

Seth Rollins wants the Wiseman not to stick his nose in the business of the Punk Rollins and Reigns at Showcase of Immortals. This is why Rollins wanted to attack Heyman, as this would rule him out of WrestleMania 41. So as of now, the Visionary has a favor to redeem from the WWE Hall of Famer, Rollins might force Heyman to back out from Shows of the Shows.

This move will bring another twist to this Triple Threat feud, as even Punk won't be happy if Heyman follows Rollins' commands.

#2. Rollins could secretly ask Heyman to betray both CM Punk & Roman Reigns at 'Mania

Seth Rollins tried manipulating the Special Counsel by stating that Reigns and Punk weren't there when Paul Heyman needed them. So, as now the Hall of Famer owes a favor to Rollins, The Visionary could secretly ask Heyman to betray both Punk and Roman at WrestleMania to align with him.

This unexpected alliance of Rollins and Heyman will change the entire WWE landscape and make the post-WrestleMania storyline more gripping.

#1. The Visionary might want a world title shot post-WrestleMania

Seth Rollins wants to become World Champion again. Post-WrestleMania, The Visionary might wish to redeem his favor from Paul Heyman. This could unfold if Rollins asks Heyman to arrange a World Championship match for him.

The Hall of Famer could approach a higher authority like Triple H and eventually give Seth a world title match after 'Mania. Giving Rollins such a title shot could further lead to consequences for Heyman, as Roman and Punk would not appreciate this move by the Special Counsel.

