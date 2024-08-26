WWE position unsigned 36-year-old star above even Roman Reigns; Fans label surprising act "criminal"

Former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns has managed to get himself in the Greatest of All Time debate with his performances in the past few years. His reign as the Undisputed WWE Champion and his recent return against The Bloodline on SmackDown has got fans on the edge of their seats.

While the Original Tribal Chief has managed to attain the number one spot in a plethora of tales, WWE has positioned the unsigned 36-year-old star, Joe Hendry, over him in a recent list. In a recent upload on YouTube, WWE ranked the top 10 entrances among the roster today.

In a surprising fashion, TNA star Joe Hendry, who is not even a contracted WWE star, attained the number nine spot while Roman Reigns was pushed over to 10.

This has caught the attention of a number of fans around the globe. Fans were shocked by the move since Reigns is not just one of the top stars in the company but his entrance has been highly acclaimed by fans and critics as being one of the best. Many have called the act "criminal" and have taken the comments section by storm. One fan even called it "disrespectful."

Check out some of the most notable comments from fans below:

Fan reactions to WWE putting Joe Hendry over Roman Reigns (Image Credits: YouTube)

Former WWE personality called out fans for saying Joe Hendry has "aura"

Former WWE personality, Matt Camp, in his recent episode of The Wrestling Matt, called out fans for saying that Joe Hendry has aura. While speaking about the Original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns' aura, Camp said that Hendry had no "aura."

Camp also requested fans to stop saying that again, and stated that only a few stars have aura.

"Joe Hendry doesn't have aura. It's a different level. Stop using that term. It's like 'GOAT'—I hate that one. Stop saying it all the time. Not everybody's a GOAT. The greatest of all time is not a multiple-choice thing; it's not multiple answers. Good God, do people ride crap like that into the ground," stated Matt Camp. [14:52 onwards]

Joe Hendry is set to challenge Ethan Page for the NXT Championship at WWE NXT No Mercy. If Hendry is able to pick up the win, WWE signing him to an exclusive contract won't be a big surprise. Fans will have to wait and see what happens when both men collide.

Please give credit to The Wrestling Matt and H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the second half of this article.

