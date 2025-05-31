Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the company censoring fan chants. The fans often chant expletives that get muted by the broadcasting team.

The fans have always been an integral aspect of professional wrestling. The WWE Universe is strongly part of the show, often singing the entrance songs of stars like Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and Randy Orton. They are also very vocal when they do not enjoy the action in the ring.

During this week's episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo pointed out how both Netflix and USA Network muted the audio whenever fans started cussing on the show. The veteran writer detailed that the company was even considering asking fans to refrain from using expletives during the shows. However, Russo noted that during this week's SmackDown, it was the network and not WWE going to commercial whenever the fans started chanting something inappropriate.

"If you guys noticed on both Netflix and USA Network, when they start chanting 'Holy sh*t, holy sh*t' and 'You F-d up, you F-d up,' USA Network and Netflix, they kill the audio. So now there was a conversation this week that the WWE is actually thinking about going out there and telling the fans, do not cuss throughout the show." He added, "First, they cut the audio, then they went to commercial. The announcers didn't go to commercial. That was the network going to commercial. We talk about this every week, they created this environment. They made the fans a part of the show. Now you're going to tell them guys you can do this, you can't do that. Good luck, man!" [From 45:58 onwards]

It will be interesting to see how these new directives from the company will impact fan participation and attendance.

