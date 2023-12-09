WWE possibly making big changes to shows soon

Significant alterations to WWE house shows could be on the horizon.

For years, WWE house shows have been integral to the company. They've offered fans more frequent access to their beloved wrestlers, and allowed for a more personal interaction. Likewise, these events have given the stars the freedom to express themselves in ways often not possible on televised programming, making them a cherished aspect for both fans and performers alike. However, the promotion may soon be running a lower number of these events.

During a recent UBS media conference, TKO COO Mark Shapiro indicated that they were looking at cutting down some of the smaller or non-profitable markets down the line so as to bolster their profit margins.

“While there’s a reason to have them because it’s good for the brand, we’re building audience, we’re putting them on in C and D counties, so we’re really stretching the brand, and we’re amassing a greater array of eyeballs from all demos so it’s good for our long-term growth. Through a margin perspective, they are dilutive. So there’s probably an opportunity as well, go through our efficiencies and our synergy opportunities to cut back on some of those non televised events which will push our margin up, so we are going through that exercise now.” [ H/T Wrestling Observer Newsletter ]

Sami Zayn may miss the upcoming WWE house show

Sami Zayn isn’t currently booked for WWE’s house show in his hometown of Laval, Quebec, on December 28.

Zayn might be absent from the upcoming show, one typically centered around the beloved Canadian superstar. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, Zayn recently requested, and was granted time off. Hence, following his injury angle with Drew McIntyre on this week's RAW episode, he could potentially be written off television for a while.

"It looked like they were doing an injury angle with McIntyre and Zayn when McIntyre stomped on Zayn’s bad knee. I don’t have it confirmed Zayn will be off for a while due to that, but do know that he had asked for time off recently, and was granted it, but wasn’t told when that would begin past he was not scheduled for 12/28 show in Laval, Quebec that would normally be built around him as that was during the scheduled break, although it is possible they could have him do that show." [ H/T Wrestling Observer Newsletter ]

It'll be intriguing to see if WWE can bring him back in time for the show in Quebec.

