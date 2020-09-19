WWE posts hilarious video of what happened with The Miz after SmackDown

WWE Superstar The Miz won't be forgetting tonight's edition of SmackDown anytime soon. This was one of the most embarrassing nights of his WWE career. It all began when The Miz and John Morrison talked about Mandy Rose and Otis' relationship and the former's trade to RAW. The Miz stated that a wrestler carrying the Money In The Bank briefcase must be alert at all times, and Otis couldn't have possibly done that with Mandy beside him all the time.

The segment turned chaotic when Otis and Tucker came out and Otis laid a beatdown on The Miz. In the end, Otis ripped off The Miz's clothes, with the latter running to the back in embarrassment.

The Miz didn't catch a break, even after the show came to an end

The official Twitter handle of WWE Network has now posted a hilarious post-show clip. It shows The Miz running around in a backstage area, still in his "tighty whities". Finally, The Miz can be seen leaving the building and running away while trying to cover himself. Check out the clip below:

EXCLUSIVE: @mikethemiz's humiliating night didn't just stop at his strip down on The Dirt Sheet. 😳#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/MkkGpleRxM — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 19, 2020

The Miz and John Morrison have been targeting Otis for a while now, on the Blue brand. In a surprising turn of events, The Miz used his backstage pull to trade Mandy Rose to RAW, but the latter made it clear that her love for Otis won't be affected by the same. As The Miz mentioned tonight, Dolph Ziggler is on RAW as well, and this is something that's bound to get on Otis' nerves.