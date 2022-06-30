WWE posts never-before-seen photos of Cody Rhodes on his birthday

WWE's official account posted some never-before-seen photos of Cody Rhodes on the occasion of The American Nightmare's birthday.

The Prince of Pro Wrestling turned 37 on June 30 this year. Social media has been abuzz with peers and fans sending their well wishes to the RAW star.

The WWE social media team wasn't far behind. They gave fans a rare look at Cody as they uploaded over 50 never-seen-before pictures of him on their website.

Cody is currently sidelined due to an injury after tearing his pectoral muscle before his match against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell. Despite the setback, Cody completed the match, earning the respect of the entire wrestling fraternity.

Cody Rhodes has been an inspiration to many WWE stars after his performance at Hell in a Cell

Cody Rhodes put up a performance of a lifetime when he battled Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell despite suffering a torn pectoral muscle.

The match established The American Nightmare as WWE's top babyface and was applauded by fans and critics. RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair shared her thoughts on the match, saying Cody's performance inspired her. She added that Cody's love for the business is unmatched, which helped him muscle through:

"The thing is when you're passionate about something, when you love something, nothing's going to get in your way of that. So that's what I saw with Cody. He loves WWE, he loves the business and nothing's going to get in the way of that. Like I said, when you're on this platform, you have so many people watching you, you're inspiring so many and there are so many people you don't want to let down."

Cody Rhodes was also present on RAW to provide an update on his recovery. He revealed that he'd be out for nine months. The American Nightmare has been WWE's top star since returning at WrestleMania 38. Fans hope to see him return to the squared circle as soon.

