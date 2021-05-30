WWE posts old video of Nia Jax squashing AEW star

WWE has posted a throwback clip featuring Nia Jax's dominant victory over AEW star Britt Baker on an episode of RAW.

WWE occasionally posts throwback clips and pictures on its social media handles like Twitter and Instagram. WWE's latest video on Instagram caught the attention of wrestling fans as it featured a young Britt Baker taking the beating of her life at the hands of Nia Jax.

Nia Jax made her way to WWE's main roster in mid-2016 after a two-year stint in NXT. Her first match on WWE RAW was a winning effort against Britt Baker on July 25, 2016. Jax showed the WWE Universe on that night that she means business and is going to be a major threat to the women on the main roster.

Britt Baker was no match for Nia Jax's insane strength and it didn't take long for Jax to dispose of The Dentist. Check out the clip of the dominant performance below:

Nia Jax and Britt both went on to become big names in the business

It's been five years since Nia Jax squashed Britt Baker on RAW. Jax has since won the RAW Women's title on one occasion and is also a two-time Women's Tag Team Champion. Britt Baker kept grinding on the independent scene and later signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling.

Baker made her AEW debut at the promotion's first-ever iteration of their marquee event, Double Or Nothing, which took place on May 25, 2019. She won a Fatal 4-Way match that also featured Awesome Kong, Nyla Rose, and Kylie Rae.

Are we ushering in the Era of D👇M👇D👇?@RealBrittBaker faces @shidahikaru for the #AEW Women's World Championship this SUNDAY LIVE on PPV at #AEWDoN! pic.twitter.com/cuGVAhzu5j — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2021

Baker opened up about her squash loss to Nia Jax in a chat with Sean Ross Sapp:

That was probably the most anxious I've been in my entire life. At the time, I had done a couple of the spots for extra work before. It was very uneventful for women. A lot of the men, extra talent, would get used for security spots, to get beat up, or just the random stuff. The girls, we kind of just sat around and watched in catering all day.

Britt Baker has improved quite a bit since her loss to Nia Jax five years ago. She is one of the most popular stars in AEW today, and has a bright future ahead of her in the company.

