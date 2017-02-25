WWE News: WWE posts video looking at four records held by Roman Reigns

The Big Dog has made a big impact in his short time on the WWE main roster.

25 Feb 2017

What records will Reigns take in 2017?

What’s the story?

Just when you thought WWE was beginning to hold back on pushing Roman Reigns as the biggest star in the company, the official YouTube account of the company fires back with a timely reminder of The Big Dog’s dominance.

WWE has posted a video to their account looking at four records owned by Roman Reigns.

The records are: most eliminations in a single Royal Rumble, most eliminations in a Survivor Series elimination match, winning the main event of the biggest WWE show ever and the longest six-man tag match undefeated streak alongside Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose as The Shield.

The video can be seen below:

In case you didn’t know...

The video is a good look back at Reigns’ first four years on the main roster and a huge reminder of how strong his push has been during that time.

The video says that Reigns ‘carried’ The Shield and is also a Royal Rumble specialist after finishing in the final three in his three Rumble appearances, not taking into account that he spent the majority of the 2016 Rumble out of the match and entered the 2017 edition at number 30.

His records clearly aren’t what they seem. His 12 Rumble eliminations in 2015 were impressive for sure, but were also bumped up somewhat by weak eliminations of JBL and El Torito and a number of eliminations with other wrestlers.

Reigns also did main event the biggest show in WWE history, but to say that the supposed 101,763 in attendance were there for The Big Dog simply isn’t true.

The heart of the matter

Reigns may well turn heel this year ahead of his rumoured match with The Undertaker but do not be fooled; the WWE still views him as the big star of the present and future of the company.

If Vince McMahon & Co were going to turn back on Reigns and give someone else a chance on the throne they certainly would have done so already, and videos such as these are a keen reminder of Roman’s place in the company.

What’s next?

What records will Reigns pick up over the rest of the year?

It seems somewhat inevitable that he will become the first man to pin Braun Strowman at Fastlane in two weeks, and there remain nine months after that for Reigns to ink his name into the record books further.

Sportskeeda’s take

Regardless of whether you think Reigns is the right man to lead WWE or an over-pushed golden boy out of his depth is irrelevant.

WWE has pushed Reigns hard over the last few years, and these records are proof of that.

