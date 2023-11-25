WWE potentially refers to CM Punk craze before Survivor Series

On this week's episode of SmackDown, WWE possibly referred to the CM Punk rumors ahead of the Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event.

Punk was recently let go by All Elite Wrestling after he got involved in yet another backstage controversy at the All In Pay-Per-View. Since departing from Tony Khan's promotion, rumors on social media have hinted at the possibility of the Best in the World making a dramatic return to WWE.

During The Grayson Waller Effect this week, Kevin Owens seemingly referenced the Punk's return rumors, courtesy of his promo.

"You know what happens when you keep saying somebody's name?" Owens said. [0:08 - 0:12]

Check out Kevin Owens' promo from SmackDown below:

Expand Tweet

CM Punk is a former WWE Champion who previously departed from the company in 2014 and announced his retirement at the same time. At the time, he claimed that he would "never ever" return to professional wrestling.

Fast forward to 2021, Punk signed with AEW and returned to professional wrestling after his seven-year retirement. During his time in the Jacksonville-based promotion, he feuded with top stars, including Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, MJF, and Eddie Kingston.

Expand Tweet

Punk's final match in AEW was against Samoa Joe, whom he defeated at the All In Pay-Per-View. He successfully defended his "Real" World Championship against Joe.

Do you think CM Punk will return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!