WWE power couple makes major announcement

A WWE power couple recently made a major announcement on social media. The real-life couple in question are Bianca Belair and Montez Ford.

The two WWE Superstars are currently part of the Smackdown roster. The EST has been involved in a feud against Damage CTRL ever since IYO SKY cashed in her Money In The Bank contract on Belair at SummerSlam 2023.

Montez Ford, on the other hand, has recently joined forces with Bobby Lashley alongside The Street Profit's teammate Angelo Dawkins. The three Superstars were attacked by Karrion Kross and the returning Authors of Pain on the New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown.

Binca Belair recently took to Instagram stories to share an announcement with her followers. The 34-year-old posted a screengrab of her and Montez Ford's couple account. She also stated that the account was recently verified:

"Finally got our couple account verified so y'all know it's REAL!!!! @bianca.and.montez," wrote Bianca Belair.

Bianca Belair opens up about her experience shooting for an upcoming project outside WWE

Bianca Belair and her real-life husband, Montez Ford, will feature in an upcoming reality television show, Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez. The show will follow the personal and professional lives of the two Superstars.

Speaking on The Wrestling Classic, The EST opened up on her experience shooting for the television show. The former WWE Women's Champion admitted to having felt weird with a camera following her in personal life. She further talked about her real-life dynamic with Montez Ford:

"It was. I will admit [that], and it's funny because you would think that I'm used to having cameras in my face, but that's when I'm at work. That's when I'm at RAW and I'm at SmackDown, and I'm Bianca Belair, and that red light comes on and I turn it on. At home, I'm ready to turn it off. In real life, I'm actually a shy person, and I'm more laid back and more reserved. My husband, Montez Ford, who I get at home 24/7, [has] wild and crazy energy. It's a contrast, we balance each other out," Bianca Belair said.

