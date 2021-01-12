WWE praised for making an important Triple H decision on RAW (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre testing positive for COVID-19 threw a wrench into WWE's plans for the most recent episode of RAW. The WWE Champion was scheduled to face Randy Orton, and the show had to be rewritten due to the latest COVID-19 outbreak in the company.

With their backs against the wall and time running out, WWE officials decided to advertise Triple H's return for RAW. The Game showed up on the Red brand and rekindled his rivalry with Randy Orton. Triple H even had a 'match' in the main event of RAW, but it was all a setup for Alexa Bliss' return and the fireball trick.

Nonetheless, Triple H's return saved RAW, and Vince Russo credited WWE for deciding to get the Cerebral Assassin into the picture.

On the latest episode of SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo reserved some rare praise for WWE.

"I am actually going to give the WWE credit tonight because, you know, this afternoon, when we heard a word of the COVID with Drew. We knew what the main event was supposed to be. Drew and Orton. I give them credit for putting Triple H in that spot."

I guarantee the finish was the exact same thing: Vince Russo on if Triple H's return affected the original WWE plan for the RAW main event

Advertisement

Russo said that WWE had to be given credit for putting on RAW despite the COVID-19 complications. The former WWE Head Writer speculated that the RAW main event's finish would have been the same even if Drew McIntyre was cleared to appear.

However, Russo added that Triple H was the only person who could have filled the spot left open by Drew McIntyre. While getting Triple H back was termed a 'left-field' option, Vince Russo was glad that WWE committed to the idea.

"I guarantee the finish was the exact same thing. I guarantee that they would have done the exact same thing, but I do give them credit because there is nobody else they could have put in that spot that would have meant anything. I know Triple H came out of the left field. I understand that, but I at least give them credit for thinking along those terms."

Triple H had a brief match with Randy Orton before disappearing after Alexa Bliss' appearance on RAW. Will WWE explain what happened to the NXT Boss? The fans will have to tune into next week's RAW to find out the answers.