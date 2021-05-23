WWE preparing to release more members of the roster - Reports

Over the past few months, WWE has been releasing a number of its top superstars. The reason being given is that the company has to deal with budget cuts, and as such cannot have that many roster members.

Recently, WWE announced that it had parted ways with talent like Alexander Wolfe, Kavita Devi and Velveteen Dream. The announcements were made over the course of the last week.

However, it looks like WWE may not be done with cutting out some of its talent. Andrew Zarian disclosed that WWE could be looking to release some of its NXT UK talent on the Mat Men Podcast.

"I heard [there’s] maybe some more to come. Some NXT UK talent." said Andrew Zarian (H/T: Wrestling News.co)

If WWE does decide to cut the roster down on NXT UK, it will be the latest in what seems to be a trend of "mass releases" by WWE.

The company has already released 21 superstars in the last four months. This includes the likes of Andrade, Samoa Joe, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Lars Sullivan, Chelsea Green and many more.

WWE's decision to release Velveteen Dream came as no surprise

Velveteen Dream was released by WWE on Thursday

On Thursday, WWE announced the release of Velveteen Dream. The news was of little surprise to the wrestling community, especially after the controversial year the former NXT North American Champion has had.

Velveteen Dream was one of those WWE Superstars that was touted to be a future main event talent. However, the accusations that surfaced last summer during the #SpeakingOut movement completely halted his progress.

WWE sat on these accusations for almost a year and even conducted its own investigation, which revealed no evidence backing up the accusations. In fact, Dream was reportedly seen backstage on a recent episode of RAW.

Continuous pressure from the WWE Universe was most likely one of many reasons why he was released.

Like most recently released stars, Velveteen Dream has a 30-day non-compete clause. It seems very unlikely that we will see him work for another major company, at least not while he is mired in allegations.