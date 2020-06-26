WWE presenter Renee Young sends a heartfelt message to the fans

A few WWE talents and crew members tested positive for Covid-19 this week.

Renee Young confirmed that she has contracted the virus yesterday.

Renee Young is grateful to her fans

WWE presenter recently took to Twitter to reveal that she has contracted Covid-19. Soon after the wrestling fandom came to know about it, they started flooding her posts with supportive messages and well wishes.

A lot of WWE fans, Superstars, and Renee Young's peers showed overwhelming support. Hence, she once again took to her social media to show her gratitude towards all those who showered her with positive messages. You can see her tweet below.

Big time thanks to everyone that’s reached out. ❤️❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 25, 2020

Before Renee Young's announcement, AEW had stated that Jon Moxley was set to miss a Dynamite show because he has been in close contact with someone who has been exposed to Covid-19. It was later confirmed that his wife and WWE presenter Renee Young is the one who has contracted the virus. We wish her a speedy recovery.

WEAR A MASK — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 25, 2020

Positive Covid-19 tests in WWE

Earlier this week, there were reports about a few people testing positive in WWE, including one in-ring talent. Reports suggest that the total number of people who have tested positive could be in double digits.

These reports further led to the discussions about WWE, possibly stopping the tapings of the weekly shows. However, no such thing has been confirmed by the promotion as of this writing. WWE also confirmed that they would continue to test the talents and crew members ahead of the RAW, SmackDown, and NXT tapings of the nest week.

The WWE statement read:

"WWE will continue COVID-19 testing of its talent, production crew and employees in advance of TV productions for the foreseeable future."

While the shows are expected to continue, there are quite a few WWE Superstars who have refrained from being a part of the tapings until the threat of Covid-19 is over. These names include SmackDown Superstars Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns and most recently, RAW Superstar Kevin Owens.