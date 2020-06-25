Sasha Banks, CM Punk and many WWE and AEW Stars react to Renee Young getting COVID-19

The support and well wishes following Renee Young's announement have been overwhelming.

Countless WWE and AEW Superstars sent heartfelt messages of support to Renee Young on Twitter.

Renee Young with Sasha Banks and CM Punk.

Renee Young took to Twitter to reveal that she has COVID-19. The popular on-screen personality confirmed the heartbreaking news while also seemingly referencing the cancellation of WWE Backstage before sending an important message to the fans in the following tweet:

Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone ❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 25, 2020

Sasha Banks offered her support to Renee Young with a heart emoji. Jim Ross also tweeted out a classy message to Renee Young.

Natalya, CM Punk, and many other stars, wrestlers and personalities from WWE, AEW and other walks of life provided strength and hope to Renee Young on social media.

We've compiled the reactions below:

Oh no !!! Feel better love !!! — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 25, 2020

I’m only ❤️ this so you know it’s with you. I’m SO sorry! Love you! Get better! Thinking of you. 😘 — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) June 25, 2020

My absolute best to you Ms Renee! The Canadian Queen ain’t getting whooped by Covid! — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) June 25, 2020

Hell naw!! Sterilizer and masks all around! — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 25, 2020

Get well soon! ❤️ — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) June 25, 2020

Nooo!!! They canceled passions?! (Again) — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) June 25, 2020

❤️🙏🏽 — Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) June 25, 2020

Sorry to hear, wishing you a speedy recovery 💗 — Indi Hartwell (@indi_hartwell) June 25, 2020

Stay strong. Speedy recovery 🥂 — Private Party (@Marq_Quen) June 25, 2020

Get well soon, Renee! We're all in your corner!!! — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) June 25, 2020

I’m sorry to hear that, hoping you have a quick recovery — Aaron Solow (@aaronsolow) June 25, 2020

Sending you all the positive vibes homie. — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) June 25, 2020

Get well soon, beauty! Sending you lots of love and positive vibes 😘 — ☀️Sonny Kiss☀️ (@SonnyKissXO) June 25, 2020

Get well soon! — SONJAY (@sonjaydutterson) June 25, 2020

Always pulling for you.

Take care of yourself. 🤠 https://t.co/QtKQBAn23C — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) June 25, 2020

OH NO! Speedy recovery! — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) June 25, 2020

Nooooo!!!! Get well soon! Stay home and safe girl. Chicken soup and lots of sleep. ❤️🍵 — Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) June 25, 2020

❤️ — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) June 25, 2020

Ah Renee I am so sorry to hear this. I hope you’re okay! Sending ❤️ — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) June 25, 2020

Oh how could this have happened? pic.twitter.com/W3ianfnkPT — player/coach (@CMPunk) June 25, 2020

Dude! Thinking about ya, sis. When you feel better, can you make me some of your cinnamon rolls? — Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) June 25, 2020

Multiple positive COVID-19 cases in WWE in addition to Renee Young

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet had reported earlier in the day that multiple positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the WWE based on the latest test results that came in.

WWE also released a statement in which they stated the following:

" WWE will continue COVID-19 testing of its talent, production crew and employees in advance of TV productions for the foreseeable future."

Many backstage details were later revealed via various sources regarding the sudden spike in positive cases in the company. The talents and staff were informed about the positive tests in an email that was sent on Monday. WWE will conduct more tests this week to understand the full scope of the infection and whether it has spread to other talents and staff members.

A source close to PWInsider stated that the positive cases could be in dozens. While the figure wasn't confirmed, multiple sources have confirmed that there are indeed many positive tests reported in the company. The talent, production and other staff teams have all reported positive cases.

As things stand, the tapings for this week have not been nixed. WWE reportedly plans on having double tapings on Friday and Saturday for SmackDown and RAW. The talents and staff will be thoroughly checked.

If WWE does go ahead with SmackDown, reports state that there could be significant re-writes made to the show.

It was also announced by Tony Khan earlier that Jon Moxley had to go into quarantine after he came in contact with a person infected by the virus. There are no updates on Moxley's health and whether or not he has contracted the virus as well. We also don't know the status of his Fyter Fest match against Brian Cage.

We at Sportskeeda wish Renee Young send our best wishes and hope that she has a speedy recovery.