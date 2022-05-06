"India is a hugely important market to us" - Nick Khan on potential WWE stadium event in the country

Today WWE announced the results of their First Quarter (which ended on March 31) report of 2022.

The company hosted a 2022 Q1 Earnings call with Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan, Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer Frank A. Riddick, Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations Seth Zaslow.

When asked about the cruciality of India as a market for WWE and the possibility of a stadium event, Nick Khan stated that the country is indeed significant for the company. He added that the exclusive Superstar Spectacle, held last year, garnered over 25 million viewers from India.

"About a year or so ago, we did an exclusive to India only event, which were our up and coming Indian superstars vs. our American Superstars. So, for that event which we produced out of Orlando, we did 25 million viewers, so a significant amount again. Even in India, the Indian Superstars are not big names yet, so we saw a massive viewership turnout for that. Obviously, the WrestleMania numbers are terrific as our other Premium Live Events, have done quite well there as well. It's a hugely important market to us," stated Nick Khan (30:31 - 31:11)

Additionally, WWE has signed a multi-year deal with A&E on the company's original programming partnership. This will include over 130 hours of premium WWE series and specials.

WWE announces new RPG game to be launched soon

In the same call, Stephanie McMahon announced that the company had signed a new deal on the role-playing aspect, which is expected to launch soon. She expressed her delight in how the 2K22 game is faring and the feedback they have received so far.

"We were extremely pleased with the relaunch of our premium video game console franchise WWE 2K. After taking a little more than a year off to improve the game engine, we worked hand in glove with our partners at Take Two Interactive, listened to our customers and fans, and earned back their trust by delivering a game that exceeded their expectations. We continue to strengthen in the performance of our mobile games, with 2K and Scopely, SuperCard, and Champions, and recently signed a new deal in the role-playing game place that will be announced soon." [H/T Fightful]

The CBO also highlighted that the company would be making more announcements about the Metaverse soon. Gaming is imperative for the company as they aim to reach the next generation via the new game.

What do you think about the new game and WWE's entry into the Metaverse? Let us know in the comments section below.

