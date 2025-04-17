WWE President Nick Khan drops blockbuster tease ahead of WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is just a few days away, and ahead of it, Nick Khan, WWE's President, has dropped a blockbuster tease. It has to do with a huge project that the Stamford-based promotion's parent company, TKO, has planned.

TKO has expressed its intention to collaborate with the Saudi General Entertainment Authority on a project. They revealed earlier this year their goal of introducing a fresh new boxing promotion.

Recently, Nick Khan appeared on the Bill Simmons Podcast, where he confirmed there will be an announcement regarding the promotion in the coming weeks. The announcement will have to do with the promotion's first-ever card.

Given the timing of the news, it will be interesting to see when the announcement is made. Although Nick Khan has claimed it will be confirmed in the next four to six weeks, it would be great press if the announcement were made at WrestleMania 41, but that is just speculation.

Regardless of when the card is announced, the event itself is sure to be a grand spectacle. In fact, it's safe to assume that a couple of WWE Superstars will also be in attendance when the event finally happens.

Nick Khan recently spoke about AEW and its superstars

As the President of WWE, Nick Khan is solely focused on the performance of the Stamford-based promotion. However, that does not mean he isn't keeping an eye on the competition.

Recently, on the Bill Simmons Podcast, Khan spoke about AEW, referring to the company as the "other wrestling promotional company." While discussing them, he mentioned that they have a lot of talented wrestlers, and that many of them could join WWE once their contracts were up.

He later made mention of Shahid Khan, the father of Tony Khan. He claimed that he has nothing but respect for the billionaire, who funds the company and owns the Jacksonville Jaguars.

His comments have not gone unnoticed and have elicited a response, particularly from former WWE star Ricochet. It will be interesting to see how other AEW stars react and if Tony Khan will have anything to say.

