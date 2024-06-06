WWE is primed to do business with "friendly enemy" promotion, says Bill Apter (Exclusive)

WWE collaborating with other wrestling promotions directly is something quite out of the ordinary. However, veteran journalist Bill Apter believes this may be the exact thing that could happen in the near future.

Current TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace is heavily involved in an NXT storyline at the moment. This has led to speculation about how TNA and the Stamford-based promotion have been working together. According to Bill Apter, this is due to WWE not viewing TNA as a competitor.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter explained his perspective:

"I think where WWE is concerned and TKO is concerned, TNA maybe could be a friendly enemy, so to say. Where you know, they don't have strong enough TV to really compete one-on-one with WWE. So yeah, I would like to see that. Maybe we will see something with SummerSlam with one of TNA's regular competitors at SummerSlam as well. I think this might be a, like I said a very friendly enemy territory, where with AEW at this point, of course that's not gonna happen." [0:45 onwards]

Bill Apter comments on former WWE star's booking in AEW

Swerve Strickland, the current AEW World Champion, is not being booked well, according to Bill Apter.

In a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the veteran journalist explained that despite being the top champion, Swerve was barely getting TV time and would need the help of MJF to get elevated.

"MJF is the only guy that's gonna get him over if they gonna keep that title on him [Swerve Strickland] for a minute. MJF can get him over and get him to that point where it will be time for him to drop it." [7:19 onwards]

It remains to be seen if AEW will prioritize Swerve Strickland more in the future.

