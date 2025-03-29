WWE is not a priority for The Rock, says veteran (Exclusive)

The Rock seems to be taking his time when it comes to his WWE return. The Final Boss last appeared at Elimination Chamber 2025. His arrival led to John Cena turning heel on Cody Rhodes.

During a recent episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo addressed The Rock's continued absence from WWE, claiming the company wasn't a priorty for the People's Champion.

"The XFL is kicking off the new season. The Rock's promoting the XFL, and he's going to Texas for the first game. So obviously this is not a priority for Rock. I mean, look, can we just be honest? If he's promoting, he's on his way to the opening kickoff for the XFL. Mac, can I tell you something? Do you remember back in the day? I swear to God, because I made the statement. Mac, this has nothing to do with freaking wrestling."

He continued:

"If I went to a baseball game and fans carried on like this for nine innings, I would never go to another baseball game. Mac, do you remember back in the day? I don't know how much of a baseball fan you are. Remember back in the day when the wave was the big thing? They did the wave. Everybody got up and did this and it went around. Mac, you did that like twice a game... Bro, if it were these people, they would be doing that thing for nine freaking innings, bro." [From 16:22 onwards]

Russo previously stated on his Before My Head Explodes podcast that Rocky was preventing the company from mentioning him on weekly television before predicting the TKO Board Member's return at WWE WrestleMania 41.

"They want you to forget all about The Rock until we come to WrestleMania and Cody Rhodes is on top and it looks like Cody is gonna go over and they hit The Rock's music. So, once again, The Rock steals the spotlight. And The Rock once again sticks his flag in the ground and shows you, not only the pull he has, not only the stroke he has, but how he is far and away the most important piece of that company."

Fans will have to wait to see if Rocky shows up on the road to WWE WrestleMania. As for his rival Cody Rhodes, the American Nightmare will confront John Cena next week on RAW.

If you use any quotes from the first two quote boxes, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video.

