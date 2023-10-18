WWE producer got legitimately angry and buried 43-year-old star over John Cena remark

The former WWE Superstar recently opened up about a producer legitimately getting furious and burying him over a John Cena remark.

The name in question is Trevor Murdoch, who was with the Stamford-based company from 2005 to 2008. During his tenure, the 43-year-old star became a three-time World Tag Team Championship alongside Lance Cade.

The Cenation Leader has accomplished everything in the business and carried the company on his shoulders for almost a decade. However, before signing with WWE, Cena went by The Prototype gimmick in Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW).

While speaking to Steve Fall of the Wrestling News. co, Murdoch spoke about backstage WWE politics and how producers convinced Lance and him that John Cena is a thug on television.

Given that Murdoch's former tag team partner knew Cena from OVW, they did not buy that stuff. Instead, the 43-year-old star remarked that John Cena is a regular guy from Massachusetts and not a thug.

"We all know that John is obviously not a thug, thug. You know what I'm saying, and this producer is getting angry because we're not selling it. Like, he's just John Cena. He's a regular guy from Massachusetts. Like, he's not a thug," Murdoch said. [H/T - WrestlingNews.co]

Check out the video below:

What happened with Trevor Murdoch after John Cena's remark?

During the same interview, the 43-year-old did not reveal who the WWE producer was who got furious over Cena's remark or whether or not he was still a part of the company.

After speaking something about the 16-time World Champion, Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels reached out to Lance Code and Trevor. Michaels said someone from the inside snitched the two men to Vince McMahon and the writing staff for John Cena's remark.

"It was so bad that Shawn Michaels came out of said meeting and came up to us and was like, 'What the hell did you say to him?' We were like, 'Why?' 'Because that cat just went in there and buried you to Vince, buried you to Johnny, buried you to the whole writing staff, and you guys aren't on TV this week,'" he added. [H/T - WrestlingNews.co]

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if the former WWE Superstar and the Leader of Cenation hold grudges against each other after this incident or if they have put the matter water under the bridge.

What did you think of Murdoch's remark about John Cena? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches