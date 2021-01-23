WWE programming may be affected following the shutdown of NBC Sports Network

WWE programming may be adversely affected by NBC's decision to shut down its NBC Sports Network cable station. The decision will have a direct affect on those shows run on the USA Network.

The Sports Business Journal was the first to report that a number of large properties, including the NHL, NASCAR and EPL will likely be moving to the USA Network. This was reported following NBC's announcement to sports leagues and partners that the NBC Sports Network will be shut down by the end of 2021. Below is a short excerpt from the full staff memo that was issued by NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua:

Commencing later this year, USA Network will begin carrying and/or simulcasting certain NBC Sports programming, including NHL Stanley Cup Playoff games and NASCAR races, as part of a larger transition within the Company. At the conclusion of 2021, we have decided that the best strategic next step for our Sports Group and the entire Company is to wind down NBCSN completely, with key elements of NBCSN’s programming moving to USA Network and, in some cases, Peacock for 2022 and beyond.

It is believed that NBCSN's Wednesday Night Hockey series moving to the USA Network could result in a change for WWE NXT, whose shows air on Wednesday nights.

NBC has told distributors and some sports leagues that it plans to shut down its NBCSN sports channel by the end of the year. Story coming in SBD — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) January 22, 2021

In addition to this, it is also being speculated by PWInsider that weather delays could lead to NASCAR's Sunday programming being moved to Monday on the USA Network on occasion. This could have adverse effects on WWE's Monday Night RAW show.

The USA Network was unhappy with WWE

Towards the end of 2020, it was revealed that the USA Network was unhappy with the WWE, with specific regard to its Monday Night RAW show. The show is aired on the USA Network, and officials were not happy with the all-time low ratings for one of RAW's episodes last month. You can read more about it here.

Anyone else watching #WWERaw not see the person talking? pic.twitter.com/IiZfsIRkrU — USA Network (@USA_Network) January 19, 2021

With the editions of NASCAR, NHL and EPL content on the USA Network, WWE will have its work cut out if it hopes to keep officials happy. How do you think the news of these new editions will affect WWE? Let us know down below.