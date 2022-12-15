WWE wasted no time in deleting a banner that featured Mandy Rose after the former NXT Women's Champion was surprisingly released.

Rose held the women's title on NXT for over 400 days, making her one of the most dominant champions in the brand's history. Roxanne Perez won the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge to earn an opportunity at the NXT Women's Championship. Mandy locked horns with Roxanne in a title match and lost the gold. Many believed the decision would lead to her return to the main roster, but that was not the case.

Instead, WWE released the Golden Goddess, which shocked fans. Soon after, the company deleted an NXT banner featuring Mandy Rose from their official Twitter account.

Backstage reports suggest that Mandy Rose was fired following a controversy involving her work outside the company. As reported by Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, the higher-ups were seemingly in a tough position regarding the issue and ultimately decided to let go the popular star. The report claimed:

"WWE officials felt they were put in a tough position based on the content she was posting on her BrandArmy page. They felt like it was outside the parameters of her WWE deal."

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Fightful Select has learned that Mandy Rose has been released by WWE.



WWE officials felt they were put in a tough position based on the content she was posting on her FanTime page. They felt like it was outside of the parameters of her WWE deal. Fightful Select has learned that Mandy Rose has been released by WWE. WWE officials felt they were put in a tough position based on the content she was posting on her FanTime page. They felt like it was outside of the parameters of her WWE deal. https://t.co/RZSiQ53XPf

As of this writing, neither party has released an official statement, but the news took the internet by storm. Fans responded negatively to the incident as they felt that the company could have handled the situation differently.

Mandy Rose's reaction to being released by WWE

Mandy Rose reinvented herself following her move to NXT and dominated the brand as the leader of Toxic Attraction. As reported by Wrestling Observer Radio's Bryan Alvarez, the former champion was just as surprised by the news of her abrupt release.

Her teammates Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne resonated and had the same reaction as well as several other names backstage who were shocked by the decision. Although she was competing on NXT, Rose was apparently working under the main roster contract. Thus, she is now bound by a 90-day non-compete clause.

What did you think of Mandy Rose's shocking release? Let us know in the comments section below.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes