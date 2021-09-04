WWE provides Cesaro injury update after Seth Rollins' attack on SmackDown

Cesaro suffered a cervical strain during the September 3 episode of WWE SmackDown, according to Talking Smack host Matt Camp.

The Swiss Superman defeated Seth Rollins via disqualification after the former Shield member struck him with a steel chair at ringside. The attack continued inside the ring, where Rollins looked set to land a Con-chair-to before Edge arrived to save Cesaro.

During SmackDown's post-show Talking Smack, Camp disclosed the severity of Cesaro’s storyline injury.

“We do have an update on Cesaro,” Camp said. “And I can tell you here, following his match with Seth Rollins, Cesaro was evaluated by the WWE medical staff and sustained a cervical strain. Now, that’s a healthy Cesaro that comes out of that match with a cervical strain.”

Cesaro has won three and lost two of his five televised singles matches against Seth Rollins in 2021. His biggest win over the former WWE Champion came on the first night of WrestleMania 37.

Seth Rollins will face Edge after his latest loss to Cesaro

WWE announced on this week’s SmackDown that a SummerSlam rematch between Edge and Seth Rollins will take place on next week’s episode.

Matt Camp speculated on Talking Smack whether or not Edge will have what it takes to survive another match against a rejuvenated Rollins.

“So you have to wonder if he did that to a healthy Cesaro, what about Edge?” Camp asked. “What about Edge considering the surgeries he’s gone through with his neck and the comeback that he’s had to make? What could happen next week when Seth-Edge II happens at Madison Square Garden?”

Edge defeated Rollins in their first-ever match against each other at SummerSlam last month. The 21-minute match ended with The Rated-R Superstar making his opponent submit to a Bulldog Choke.

Please credit Talking Smack and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Sportskeeda Wrestling recently caught up with former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas. Click here for more

Edited by Rohit Mishra