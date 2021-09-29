Eva Marie's threatens a lawsuit following Shayna Baszler's attack on WWE RAW

Has the "Eva-lution" of Eva Marie come to an end?

Based on the events of WWE RAW this week, it seems like that just might be the case. Following Marie's interference in the RAW Women's Championship match between Charlotte Flair and Doudrop, she was brutally attacked by Shayna Baszler.

The Queen of Spades choked out Marie in the ring before she injured the leader of The Eva-lution using the steel steps, much like she did to Nia Jax the week before.

The following is an excerpt from WWE.com regarding Eva Marie's status:

"Eva Marie was evaluated after Raw and is being treated for a possible dislocation of her elbow following another brutal attack by Shayna Baszler."

Eva Marie isn't taking this potential injury lightly, as she's already going to social media to threaten a lawsuit against the company:

"Lawsuit Incoming !" Eva Marie tweeted.

Will there be justice for Eva Marie?

Eva Marie and Doudrop in WWE

While there's no telling how Eva Marie's proposed lawsuit storyline will go, it could make for interesting television when she eventually returns.

Shayna Baszler has taken out both Nia Jax and Eva Marie over the past two weeks. As a result, the two stars might return as a duo later this year to seek revenge.

Both Marie and Jax get a tremendous amount of heat from the WWE Universe for various reasons. Pairing the two of them up could be a good direction for both women when they return to the company.

For now, all eyes are on the 2021 WWE Draft, as many fans are curious to see which brand Shayna Baszler will be a part of by this time next week. We'll find out soon enough.

