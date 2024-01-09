WWE provides update on Kofi Kingston after scary injury on RAW

WWE recently took to their social media to provide an update on Kofi Kingston after he was brutally assaulted on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

On the latest edition of RAW, Kingston locked horns with Ludwig Kaiser. Both stars showed amazing strength, but the match ended in a double countout as they couldn't get back into the ring in time. After the bout ended, Kaiser brutally attacked The New Day member while he was lying on the steel steps. However, Kofi's injury seems to be a storyline rather than a real-life setback.

The company's official Instagram account recently uploaded a video of Kingston, where the former WWE Champion can be seen limping while the medical staff is trying to help him.

The Stamford-based promotion mentioned in the post's caption that Kofi Kingston was being evaluated by the medical staff.

"After a brutal beatdown at the hands of @wwe_kaiser, @truekofi is currently being evaluated by WWE medical staff."

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Kofi Kingston accidentally injured WWE Superstar on the Day 1 edition of RAW

On the Day 1 edition of RAW, Kofi Kingston and Jey Uso teamed up to face off against The Imperium. However, during the bout, an unfortunate incident happened where The New Day member drop-kicked Giovanni Vinci, and the latter suffered a legitimate injury, which stopped the match abruptly.

Kaiser was a man possessed this week as he eyed revenge for Kingston accidentally injuring Vinci last week. It seems that the feud may be headed in a vicious direction.

Some fans believe Big E might finally return to reunite with The New Day to even the odds against Imperium. Let's see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for their future.

Xavier Woods also sent an angry message to Kaiser after he brutally assaulted Kingston on RAW.

