WWE provides an update on Ricky Saints' injury after horrific chair spot

WWE issued an update on Ricky Saints after he was seemingly injured last week on NXT. He was involved in a scary chair spot.
The Absolute One defended his NXT North American Championship against Ethan Page in the opening match of the May 27 show. Security guards surrounded the ring before the bout began, and they tried to separate the two stars after they got into a brawl inside the ring before the bell rang.
Saints and Page continued brawling on the floor, and NXT General Manager Ava had to come out to declare that she wanted a decisive winner no matter what. Ethan Page nailed Ricky Saints onto a chair with a Twisted Grin. Ricky's throat nearly got impaled by the crossbar, which came loose.
All Ego tossed the 35-year-old back into the ring and snapped the top rope into the latter's injured neck. He then hit another Twisted Grin and won the NXT North American Championship. On WWE NXT this week, it was announced that Ricky Saints had suffered a laryngeal contusion. The company shared an image of Ricky’s CT scan during the show and stated that further updates on his condition would be provided.
You can check out the screenshot below:
Ricky did not appear on NXT this week. It's been rumored that he is main roster-bound.